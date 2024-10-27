Dodgers manager reveals whether Ohtani will return to world series after injury

Los Angeles, California - Japanese superstar athlete Shohei Ohtani is set to play game three of the World Series after injuring his left shoulder late in game two, ESPN reported on Sunday, citing Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

"He's in a great spot. He's playing tomorrow," Roberts told ESPN in a text.

The Dodgers manager was due to speak to reporters later Sunday at Yankee Stadium, where the Dodgers take a 2-0 lead over the New York Yankees into Monday's game three of the best-of-seven Major League Baseball championship series.

Ohtani suffered a partial left shoulder dislocation as he attempted to steal second base in the seventh inning of the Dodgers' 4-2 victory in game two in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Tagged out, Ohtani stayed on the ground, grimacing in pain and holding his left arm until medical staff came out to assist him.

He eventually walked to the dugout holding his left arm, elbow bent, near his side as a trainer accompanied him.

Roberts said after the game that the Dodgers were "encouraged" that he had good range of motion and strength, but wouldn't know Ohtani's status until medical imaging scans were done.

ESPN reported that Ohtani stayed in Los Angeles for the tests as the Dodgers departed for New York late Saturday, but was scheduled to join the team.

While the Dodgers took a commanding 2-0 lead in the series, the injury to Ohtani shocked the crowd at Dodger Stadium.

"The scene, very concerning," Roberts said.