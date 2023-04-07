Miami Dolphins Tyreek Hill reveals bombshell retirement plan

Miami, Florida - Tyreek Hill's contract ends after the 2025 season, and when it expires, the Miami Dolphins' star wide receiver says he will retire.

Miami Dolphins' star wide receiver Tyreek Hill says he will retire after his contract is up at the end of the 2025 NFL season. © BRYAN M. BENNETT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 29-year-old Hill revealed his plan to play three more NFL seasons and then step away on Sports Radio 810 in Kansas City on Wednesday.



"I'm going for 10 [seasons], man," Hill said. "I'm going to finish out this contract with the Dolphins and then I'm going to call it quits. I want to go into the business side. I want to do so many things in my life, bro."

Hill signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension with the Dolphins in 2022 after being traded from the Kansas City Chiefs – a deal that made him the league's highest-paid receiver.

In his first season with the Dolphins after six with Kansas City, Hill finished second in the NFL with a career-high 119 receptions and second in receiving yards with a career-best 1,710 to go with seven touchdown receptions.