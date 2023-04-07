Miami Dolphins Tyreek Hill reveals bombshell retirement plan
Miami, Florida - Tyreek Hill's contract ends after the 2025 season, and when it expires, the Miami Dolphins' star wide receiver says he will retire.
The 29-year-old Hill revealed his plan to play three more NFL seasons and then step away on Sports Radio 810 in Kansas City on Wednesday.
"I'm going for 10 [seasons], man," Hill said. "I'm going to finish out this contract with the Dolphins and then I'm going to call it quits. I want to go into the business side. I want to do so many things in my life, bro."
Hill signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension with the Dolphins in 2022 after being traded from the Kansas City Chiefs – a deal that made him the league's highest-paid receiver.
In his first season with the Dolphins after six with Kansas City, Hill finished second in the NFL with a career-high 119 receptions and second in receiving yards with a career-best 1,710 to go with seven touchdown receptions.
Tyreek Hill's post-retirement future
Despite still being at the top of his game, Hill has plans to venture into gaming.
"So I really want to get into, like, the gaming space," Hill said. "I really want to get huge in that, and that's kind of what I'm doing right now. I'm using my platform, creating a gaming team, which isn't launched yet. It should launch by the end of this month. I'm going to just sign, like, different content creators, different athletes. I just been working that, talking to different sponsors."
One of the league's most dangerous playmakers, Hill has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his seven seasons in the league and a first-team All-Pro four times.
Since his 2016 rookie season, Hill ranks fifth in receptions (598), as well as third in both receiving yards (8,340) and receiving TDs (63).
Cover photo: BRYAN M. BENNETT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP