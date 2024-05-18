Exclusive: Gabby Douglas talks new dramatic floor routine and comeback to gymnastics

Hartford, Connecticut - Three-time Olympic champion Gabby Douglas is making a triumphant return to the gymnastics world, and she’s doing it with a bold new floor routine that breaks away from her past performances.

After a six-year hiatus from competitive gymnastics, Douglas has reentered the scene with a renewed sense of purpose and a fresh artistic vision thanks to the creative choreography of Daymon Jones.



Known for her bubbly and energetic routines, the star athlete wanted to showcase a different side of herself with this comeback.

"We wanted something very different and something very mature and kinda outside the box," Douglas told TAG.

"We didn’t want the bouncy Gabby, we wanted the mysterious and very dramatic floor routine."

"I worked on it a lot!" she added.

The decision to pivot to a more mature and dramatic performance was driven by Douglas’ desire to reflect her growth and evolution both as an athlete and as an individual.

The new routine is a stark contrast to the youthful exuberance that characterized her routines during the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, where she won hearts and gold medals alike.