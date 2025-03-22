George Foreman: Boxing world, Trump, and others react to passing of legend

New York, New York - Reactions from the boxing world and beyond poured in following the death of former heavyweight champion George Foreman at age 76.

Tributes to George Foreman poured in after the boxing legend's death at the age of 76 on Friday. © TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA / AFP

Fellow boxing legend Mike Tyson led the way on X after news of Foreman's death broke, writing: "His contribution to boxing and beyond will never be forgotten."

President Donald Trump got in on the act on his platform Truth Social, calling Foreman a "GREAT FIGHTER!!!"

The Republican addes: "He had, without question, the heaviest and biggest punch in the history of boxing. With the exception of Ali, when you got hit, you went down. He was something really Special, but above all, he was a Great Person, with a personality that was bigger than life. I knew him well, and he will be missed."

Boxing promoter Bob Arum said Foreman was "One of the biggest punchers and personalities the sport has ever seen," while NBA icon Earvin "Magic" Johnson called him a "knockout artist in the ring."

Don King, who promoted Foreman's historic "Rumble in the Jungle" with Ali, posted a tribute on Instagram, saying: "George was an inspiration, my brother, a man who was innovative and imaginative. He demonstrated what you could do with yourself even though you might be born poor, under privileged, downtrodden and denied. He proved what you can do when think 'yes I can' when the world tells you 'no you can't'."

And British former heavyweight Tony Bellew hailed "the greatest puncher boxing has ever seen."