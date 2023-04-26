Hanna Cavinder goes viral for spicing up the game of golf!

Hanna Cavinder is spicing up the game of golf in her latest Instagram post! © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / hanna.cavinder

The Cavinder twins have been on content crazy as of late.

Of course, that’s to no surprise! As Miami Hurricane hoopers, the twins were the second most followed college athletes behind LSU star gymnast Olivia Dunne.

Hanna Cavinder's latest IG post is popping off partially thanks to the twin's rather revealing golf attire.

Posing in a white sports bra and brown mini skirt, Hanna is catching the attention she wants as the post currently has nearly 100,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

Hanna hinted at the video she shared showcasing her stellar golf swing on the course by captioning the post, ""golfer han.. is still in progress."

One fan raved about Hanna's numerous talents in the comments section: "What can't you do," while another wrote: "Your swing is as pure as your jump hot.:

Another IG user said Hanna had a "really really really bad swing here," as her twin sister Haley Cavinder wrote: "Retirement looks great here."