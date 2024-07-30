Olympian Ilona Maher brings Team USA rugby into spotlight through TikTok

Paris, France - Promoting positive body image to her 1.7 million TikTok followers, US women's rugby sevens forward Ilona Maher is one of the biggest social media stars at the Paris Olympic Games, supercharging the sport's profile ahead of Los Angeles 2028.

Promoting positive body image to her 1.7 million TikTok followers, US women's rugby sevens forward Ilona Maher is one of the biggest social media stars at the Paris Olympic Games, supercharging the sport's profile ahead of Los Angeles 2028. © Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

With her social media videos often attracting as many as five million views, the 27-year-old athlete influencer is seen as a magnet for young female fans of the sport that organizers hope to expand to new markets.

"Ilona is without a doubt, a superstar of these Games. Full stop," World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin said.



"She is rugby's most followed athlete, has a following that's greater than most, if not all of the household names in Paris, and attracted an extra 300,000 Instagram and 100,000 TikTok followers overnight."

The Paris Games has further boosted her pull on social media, with a TikTok video about body shapes posted after the opening ceremony receiving nearly five million views.

"As the Olympics officially start today, I want you to take a look at all the different body types on display," she said.

"All body types matter, all body types are worthy. From the smallest gymnast to the tallest volleyball player. From a rugby player to a shot putter or sprinter," she continued.

"All body types are beautiful and can do amazing things. So truly see yourselves in these athletes and know that you can do it, too."