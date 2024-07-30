Olympian Ilona Maher brings Team USA rugby into spotlight through TikTok
Paris, France - Promoting positive body image to her 1.7 million TikTok followers, US women's rugby sevens forward Ilona Maher is one of the biggest social media stars at the Paris Olympic Games, supercharging the sport's profile ahead of Los Angeles 2028.
With her social media videos often attracting as many as five million views, the 27-year-old athlete influencer is seen as a magnet for young female fans of the sport that organizers hope to expand to new markets.
"Ilona is without a doubt, a superstar of these Games. Full stop," World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin said.
"She is rugby's most followed athlete, has a following that's greater than most, if not all of the household names in Paris, and attracted an extra 300,000 Instagram and 100,000 TikTok followers overnight."
The Paris Games has further boosted her pull on social media, with a TikTok video about body shapes posted after the opening ceremony receiving nearly five million views.
"As the Olympics officially start today, I want you to take a look at all the different body types on display," she said.
"All body types matter, all body types are worthy. From the smallest gymnast to the tallest volleyball player. From a rugby player to a shot putter or sprinter," she continued.
"All body types are beautiful and can do amazing things. So truly see yourselves in these athletes and know that you can do it, too."
Athlete influencer Ilona Maher "resonates with young fans"
With Los Angeles on the horizon, rugby bosses are hoping to use the Paris Games – which has seen record attendances for women's matches – as a springboard, and Maher is a key ally.
Despite losing 24-12 in the semi-final, Maher drew gasps from the near-capacity crowd at the Stade de France when she smashed through a bruising double hit.
She was equally uncompromising after the match, telling reporters, "It was really fun and fucking hurt, but I think it just gives us something to fight for in the next game."
She went on, saying, "Having to fight for a bronze is something really special because you could leave empty-handed or you could be very fucking happy."
During the Games, Maher grabbed Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce, lightheartedly co-opting him as a fan of women's rugby in the US, where football dominates.
In another video that quickly went viral, she appointed Kelce – brother of Travis, who is famously dating global megastar Taylor Swift – as a new superfan for women's sevens.
Speaking after the pool phase of the tournament, she said she was pleased to play her part in building the sport: "It is really important to have a profile, and a profile for our sport. It's about building the brand."
"We are female rugby players – we're not getting million-dollar contracts, we're not getting paid the money that we should be," added Maher.
For World Rugby, she is a valuable gift as they build up the sport ahead of LA 2028.
"She resonates with young fans and the 'Ilona effect' is supercharging the visibility of rugby in the US & beyond," said Gilpin.
Cover photo: Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP