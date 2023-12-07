Joel Embiid drops 50 points in monster performance for Sixers against Wizards

Washington DC - Joel Embiid shrugged off the lingering effects of illness to score 50 points as the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Washington Wizards 131-126 in the NBA on Wednesday.

Reigning MVP Embiid missed the Sixers' last two games due to ill health but returned with a bang to deliver a season-high performance in a slender victory on the road.



It was the second monster performance by Embiid against the Wizards this season, after the Cameroon-born star dropped 48 points against Washington on November 6.

Embiid, who also had 13 rebounds and seven assists, revealed after Wednesday's win he was still not fully fit.

"I didn't feel good. My chest was killing me," Embiid said. "I started to feel better in the second half, but I was struggling."

The win saw the Sixers improve to 13-7 to remain in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, two games back from top-of-the-table Boston.

Tyrese Maxey backed Embiid with 26 points while De'Anthony Melton added 19.