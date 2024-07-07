John Cena stuns wrestling fans with emotional announcement on WWE future

Toronto, Canada - John Cena is bringing the curtain down on an era of professional wrestling after officially announcing his retirement from the WWE in front of stunned fans on Saturday night.

John Cena announced during an appearance at Money in the Bank that he would be retiring from the WWE in 2025 (file photo). © RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

At Money in the Bank in Toronto, Canada, Cena entered the ring to deliver the big news in front of an attendance just shy of 20,000.

"Tonight, I officially announce my retirement from the WWE," he said, to cries of dismay.

After paying tribute to Canadian wrestling fans, the 47-year-old superstar laid out the schedule for his farewell: "The 2025 Royal Rumble will be my last. The 2025 Elimination Chamber will be my last. And I'm here tonight to announce that the Las Vegas Wrestlemania 2025 will be the last Wrestlemania I compete in."

An emotional Cena thanked fans "for letting me play in the house that you built for so many years," while the crowd chanted "Thank you, Cena!" back at him.

At a press conference after the event, he promised to remain involved with the WWE in some capacity, but insisted that he would never change his mind.

"People say they're walking away, and two years later they come back," Cena said. "I want to set the record straight right now. I'm done. This is it."

Retiring next year means Cena will have spent a full quarter of a century in pro wrestling, building a storied career that includes 16 recognized world championships and many other titles.