John Cena shocks fans with naked appearance at 2024 Oscars
Los Angeles, California - Actor John Cena stripped down for this year's Oscars – though some fans didn't find his joke amusing!
"Costumes, they are so important," the 46-year-old Peacemaker star declared as he shocked the world at the 2024 Academy Awards.
While presenting the award for Best Costume Design, Cena took the stage in his birthday suit, holding just an oversized winner's envelope to cover his groin.
The hilarious moment was a homage to the 1974 Oscars, where a streaker disrupted the ceremony.
The pro-wrestler wasn't nude for too long, as he was clothed in a makeshift toga shortly after.
Though some found Cena's bit amusing, others felt that the move was out of place.
John Cena's nude Oscars moment stirs controversy on social media
Now, the Fast X actor wasn't completely nude at the yearly awards ceremony, as pics from Page Six showed Cena sporting a pouch covering his privates both in the front and back.
Still, viewers sounded off on the Daddy's Home star's immodest apparel on social media.
One user applauded Cena's bold look, writing, "I thought this was hilarious, and massive kudos to John Cena for doing it! I've always loved Cena and love how far his career has gone outside of WWE."
Yet another fan wrote in disapproval, "Never ever compare John Cena to The Rock again, as The Rock will never ever do this no matter the amount."
The show seemingly predicted the backlash, with Cena telling host Jimmy Kimmel that going on naked would be "tasteless" before ultimately committing to the bit.
Cover photo: Collage: KEVIN WINTER & PATRICK T. FALLON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP