John Cena shocks fans with naked appearance at 2024 Oscars

Los Angeles, California - Actor John Cena stripped down for this year's Oscars – though some fans didn't find his joke amusing!

John Cena raised eyebrows when he hit the Oscars stage with barely anything on. © Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

"Costumes, they are so important," the 46-year-old Peacemaker star declared as he shocked the world at the 2024 Academy Awards.

While presenting the award for Best Costume Design, Cena took the stage in his birthday suit, holding just an oversized winner's envelope to cover his groin.

The hilarious moment was a homage to the 1974 Oscars, where a streaker disrupted the ceremony.

The pro-wrestler wasn't nude for too long, as he was clothed in a makeshift toga shortly after.

Though some found Cena's bit amusing, others felt that the move was out of place.