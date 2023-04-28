Lamar Jackson rises to top of NFL with megabucks contract extension!
Baltimore, Ravens - Lamar Jackson will remain with the Baltimore Ravens after all after the quarterback sealed a sensational contract extension!
After months of negotiating and public posturing, the Ravens and Jackson agreed to a five-year contract extension on Thursday.
Jackson's new deal makes him the highest-paid player in the league with a total contract value of $260 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, reportedly including $185 million in guarantees.
Announced just hours before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft, the contract ends a months-long negotiation process that at times was portrayed as tense and adversarial.
While the details of the contract have not been publicly confirmed, both sides reportedly used Jalen Hurts' new deal with the Philadelphia Eagles as a starting point.
After leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance, Hurts received a five-year extension worth up to $255 million, with $179 million in guaranteed money.
Jacksons demands behind the delay
Jackson had reportedly been seeking a fully guaranteed contract – a demand that had, until this week, caused an impasse in negotiations.
On March 7, Baltimore placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback, allowing other teams an opportunity to sign Jackson to an offer sheet in exchange for two first-round draft picks.
Three weeks later, Jackson announced on Twitter he had requested a trade earlier this offseason.
Jackson is 45-16 as a starter in the regular season and was voted the 2019 MVP after leading the league with 36 touchdown passes and rushing for a quarterback-record 1,206 yards.
In 70 career games, Jackson has completed 63.7% of his passes for 12,209 yards, 101 touchdowns, and 38 interceptions. He has added 4,437 rushing yards and 24 scores on the ground.
