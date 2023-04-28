Lamar Jackson rises to top of NFL with megabucks contract extension!

Baltimore, Ravens - Lamar Jackson will remain with the Baltimore Ravens after all after the quarterback sealed a sensational contract extension!

Lamar Jackson will remain with the Baltimore Ravens after agreeing to a new five-year contract extension. © Patrick Smith / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

After months of negotiating and public posturing, the Ravens and Jackson agreed to a five-year contract extension on Thursday.



The Ravens' official Twitter account confirmed the news by posting a video of the 2019 NFL MVP celebrating the next five years in Baltimore.

Jackson's new deal makes him the highest-paid player in the league with a total contract value of $260 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, reportedly including $185 million in guarantees.

Announced just hours before the start of the 2023 NFL Draft, the contract ends a months-long negotiation process that at times was portrayed as tense and adversarial.

While the details of the contract have not been publicly confirmed, both sides reportedly used Jalen Hurts' new deal with the Philadelphia Eagles as a starting point.

After leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance, Hurts received a five-year extension worth up to $255 million, with $179 million in guaranteed money.