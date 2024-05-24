Jake Paul sends fiery warning to Mike Tyson ahead of big fight: "The legend must fall"
Dallas, Texas - In a fiery warning ahead of their upcoming match, Jake Paul has made it clear that he won't be holding back against Mike Tyson, despite the legendary boxer being 31 years his senior.
Paul has confidently stated that if given the opportunity, he will knock Tyson out "in an embarrassing fashion."
Speaking to TMZ, Paul acknowledged Tyson's reputation as a fierce competitor, stating, "Mike Tyson is a killer. He's ruthless."
"He's the most vicious champion ever," he continued. "So, I have to channel that Mike Tyson energy to finish him. And the legend must fall."
The bold statement sets the stage for what promises to be a highly anticipated showdown between the two fighters.
As the fight approaches, fans can expect tensions to rise even further as both Paul and Tyson gear up to put on a show in the ring.
Jake Paul and boxing icon Mike Tyson are set to face off on July 20 at AT&T Stadium, the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys. The bout will be streamed live on Netflix.
Cover photo: Cooper Neill / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP