Mike Tyson shocks fans in new training video ahead of Jake Paul showdown

Dallas, Texas - Age is nothing but a number, as legendary boxer Mike Tyson has just proven!

Mike Tyson (r.) has the internet in shambles after a recent video he posted on the internet suggests that he will be a formidable opponent for Jake Paul. © Collage: Screenshot / Twitter / MikeTyson

When news broke of Tyson's upcoming boxing match against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, fans expressed concern about the 57-year-old's age and health, especially after seeing him use a cane just two years ago.

However, a video posted by the former undisputed heavyweight champion on Wednesday suggests that Tyson will be a formidable opponent!

The clip, which garnered over 11 million views, shows the athlete training with lightning-quick combos, including powerful jabs, ducks, and uppercuts.

"It's day 1, the fun has just begun," Tyson said in the video.

The footage impressed many, with numerous viewers agreeing that the boxing icon is still a force to be reckoned with in the ring!