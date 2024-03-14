Mike Tyson shocks fans in new training video ahead of Jake Paul showdown

Mike Tyson has the internet in shambles after a recent video he posted on the internet suggests that he will be a formidable opponent for Jake Paul.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Dallas, Texas - Age is nothing but a number, as legendary boxer Mike Tyson has just proven!

When news broke of Tyson's upcoming boxing match against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, fans expressed concern about the 57-year-old's age and health, especially after seeing him use a cane just two years ago.

However, a video posted by the former undisputed heavyweight champion on Wednesday suggests that Tyson will be a formidable opponent!

The clip, which garnered over 11 million views, shows the athlete training with lightning-quick combos, including powerful jabs, ducks, and uppercuts.

"It's day 1, the fun has just begun," Tyson said in the video.

The footage impressed many, with numerous viewers agreeing that the boxing icon is still a force to be reckoned with in the ring!

Jake Paul says Mike Tyson bout with be "the perfect fight"

Former YouTube star Jake Paul began his boxing career in 2018.  © AL BELLO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

It's a rare opportunity for a young boxer to enter the ring with a legend like Mike Tyson.

For Jake Paul, it's surreal and a great honor.

"It's surreal to me, it's pretty crazy to me as well," Paul said on Thanalysis LIVE, a podcast by NBA star Thanasis Antetokounmpo.

"I think it's the perfect fight. It's blending two generations together, and it's a competitive fight."

Paul may have even taken a playful jab at Tyson, saying, "I would be down for him to bite my ear off."

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson with face off in a highly anticipated exhibition bout that will be broadcast live via Netflix on July 20.

