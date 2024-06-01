Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing match postponed after airplane medical emergency

Los Angeles, California - The highly anticipated boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul has been postponed after Tyson suffered a medical emergency while aboard an airplane.

The highly anticipated boxing match between Mike Tyson (l.) and Jake Paul (r.) has been rescheduled after Tyson recently suffered a medical emergency. © KENA BETANCUR / AFP

On Friday, Most Valuable Promotions released a statement announcing the need for the delay after Tyson suffered an ulcer flare-up while on a flight from Miami to LA earlier this week.

Tyson has been recommended by doctors to do only "minimal to light" training over the next few weeks while he recovers, so both boxers agreed to postpone the event to ensure they "are able to compete at the highest level."

Tyson, who will turn 58 on June 30, has been training to fight Paul, a YouTube star turned boxer who is only 27, in an event that was scheduled to be broadcast live via Netflix on Saturday, July 20.



Paul shared his reaction to the postponement in a video, where he described Tyson's health scare as "devastating" and "heartbreaking" news, and said his rival can take the time he needs to recover.

"Mike, if you want to do this like you said behind closed doors... you just need a little time," he said, adding, "I'm ready whenever you are."