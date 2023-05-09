Nikola Jokić fined for scuffle with Suns owner, but gets good news for Game 5

Denver, Colorado - Two-time MVP Nikola Jokić will be available for Game 5 of the Denver Nuggets’ Western Conference semifinal series against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday in Denver.

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić has reportedly been fined $25,000 for his involvement in a scuffle with Suns owner Mat Ishbia. © Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Jokić has reportedly been fined $25,000, but the NBA decided against suspending the superstar center for his involvement in a scuffle with Suns owner Mat Ishbia on Sunday that resulted in a technical foul.



There was speculation that the Serbian could be suspended for an incident that took place with less than 3 minutes to go in the second quarter in the Suns’ 129-124 win to even the series at 2-2.

The play began when Jokić blocked a Deandre Ayton shot, sending the ball heading out of bounds by the baseline.

The ball ended up in the arm of Ishbia, who cradled it under his arm as Jokic attempted to grab it back.

Ishbia did not immediately return the ball and it flipped a few rows back as Jokić tried to pull it from his arm. The 28-year-old reached for the ball, raising his elbow up to Ishbia’s chest and making contact. Ishbia then fell down into his seat with his arms raised, causing some debate over whether the billionaire flopped.

Kevin Durant ended up making the technical free throw to tie the score at 55.