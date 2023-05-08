Will Nikola Jokić play in Game 5 of the Phoenix-Denver Playoff series after courtside drama?
Phoenix, Arizona - The NBA Playoffs wouldn't be complete without a little on-court drama, right?
The new owner of the Phoenix Suns Mat Ishbia vs. Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokić took the NBA world by storm Sunday night.
Ishbia became a target of jokes and heavy criticism after he plopped down quite dramatically during a courtside altercation.
During the second quarter of Game 4 of the Phoenix-Denver Playoff series, Jokić shoved Ishbia with his elbow as he was trying to recover the ball from the crowd.
In reaction to the push, Ishbia flopped backwards like a fish out of water, seemingly making his reaction bigger to have a foul called on Jokić.
From fans to experts, many weren't too pleased with the franchise owner's actions – which could have heavily affected the game's outcome with a single foul.
"Great flop by Mat Ishbia to draw the foul," one fan wrote.
"Wow this is a whole new level of New Owner Syndrome. Ishbia!" another added.
Jokić was issued a technical foul but wasn't ejected from the game, as many are wondering whether Jokić will still be issued a heftier punishment.
On Monday morning, Ishnia broke his silence on the incident, tweeting, "Great win for the Suns last night in an amazing series so far! That should be and is the only story. Suspending or fining anyone over last nights incident would not be right."
"I have alot of respect for Jokic and don’t want to see anything like that," he added. "Excited for game 5! Go Suns!"
Will the NBA issue Nikola Jokić more punishment?
Ahead of Game 5 on Monday, the basketball world was abuzz over whether Jokić would be suspended, with some calling for the league to do so.
"I hope the NBA don't do something stupid," TNT Inside the NBA's Charles Barkley said. "It was unfortunate, it happened, it's over with. I just hope they don't do anything stupid."
"If the league suspended Draymond AND Dejounte Murray but doesn't suspend Jokic for pushing the owner of a team on live TV during a game the NBA has lost all credibility," a fan oppositely weighed in.
"Draymond YELLED BACK at the crowd and was suspended for a game, that man would’ve got the Ron Artest treatment had he done this," another fan added.
Game 5 between the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns will tip off Monday at 10 PM ET.
Cover photo: Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP