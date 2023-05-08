Will Nikola Jokić play in Game 5 of the Phoenix-Denver Playoff series after courtside drama?

Phoenix, Arizona - The NBA Playoffs wouldn't be complete without a little on-court drama, right?

Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishnia broke his silence over his altercation with Denver Nuggets player Nikola Jokić (c.), which caused an uproar in the NBA world. © Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The new owner of the Phoenix Suns Mat Ishbia vs. Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokić took the NBA world by storm Sunday night.

Ishbia became a target of jokes and heavy criticism after he plopped down quite dramatically during a courtside altercation.

During the second quarter of Game 4 of the Phoenix-Denver Playoff series, Jokić shoved Ishbia with his elbow as he was trying to recover the ball from the crowd.

In reaction to the push, Ishbia flopped backwards like a fish out of water, seemingly making his reaction bigger to have a foul called on Jokić.

From fans to experts, many weren't too pleased with the franchise owner's actions – which could have heavily affected the game's outcome with a single foul.

"Great flop by Mat Ishbia to draw the foul," one fan wrote.

"Wow this is a whole new level of New Owner Syndrome. Ishbia!" another added.

Jokić was issued a technical foul but wasn't ejected from the game, as many are wondering whether Jokić will still be issued a heftier punishment.

On Monday morning, Ishnia broke his silence on the incident, tweeting, "Great win for the Suns last night in an amazing series so far! That should be and is the only story. Suspending or fining anyone over last nights incident would not be right."

"I have alot of respect for Jokic and don’t want to see anything like that," he added. "Excited for game 5! Go Suns!"