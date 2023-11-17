Paige Bueckers is giving Caitlin Clark some competition for the best college hooper

Storrs, Connecticut - Is the college basketball world putting a hold on crowning Caitlin Clark the best college hooper now that Paige Bueckers has returned?

Thursday night brought some excitement to women's college basketball!

UConn star Paige Bueckers was determined to help Connecticut bounce back from a tough loss to NC State, while Caitlin Clark and No. 2 Iowa aimed to keep their undefeated streak alive.

Unfortunately, only one of these standout point guards managed to lead their team to victory, and that was Bueckers.

What added to the surprise was that Bueckers and Clark ended their respective showdowns with the same scoring stat but achieved it in drastically different ways, something that became a hot topic on the basketball Twitter!

Both players wrapped up the night with an impressive 24 points on the scoreboard. However, Bueckers accomplished this with 15 shots, while Clark needed 32 shots to reach the same score.

Bueckers' contribution represented less than 30% of her team's shots. Compare this to Caitlin, who took over 50%.

For the first time in her career, Clark missed 20-plus shots in a single game, leaving fans to queen Bueckers as the better player so far this season.