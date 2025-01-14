Patrick and Brittany Mahomes welcome baby no. 3 – and reveal her unusual name
Kansas City, Missouri - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany have welcomed baby no. 3!
The 29-year-olds shared the happy news in a joint post on Instagram on Monday.
The photo shows the newborn baby girl's feet being held tightly by mom and dad, and her name is written underneath: Golden Raye.
The unusual name should come as no great surprise to fans of the family, as most had already predicted something similar.
"My guess was Goldie," one fan commented.
Golden comes amid an apparent metallic theme for the Mahomes children, as the new addition's older siblings are named Sterling Skye (3) and Patrick "Bronze" Mahomes III (2).
The Mahomes, therefore, have gold, silver, and bronze together, but for the athlete, all three are surely the absolute top prize.
The little girl was born on Sunday, January 12 – perfect timing for the couple, as the Chiefs had the weekend off thanks to their top ranking in the AFC.
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes expand their family
Brittany announced her third pregnancy back in July with a sweet Instagram video starring herself, Patrick, Sterling, and Bronze.
The former soccer player and Patrick were high school sweethearts and were in a relationship for ten years before they tied the knot in March 2022.
Their latest baby news got some subtle support from their A-list bestie, Taylor Swift, who liked the announcement post on Instagram.
