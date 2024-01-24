Travis Kelce dishes on Taylor Swift's first meeting with Jason at Chiefs-Bills game
Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce has revealed the behind-the-scenes scoop of Taylor Swift's first meeting with his brother, Jason, at Sunday's Chiefs-Bills showdown.
On Wednesday's episode of New Heights, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, the brothers opened up about what really went down during the viral suite shenanigans at Highmark Stadium.
Jason confirmed that the game was the first time he and his wife, Kylie, met the 34-year-old pop star.
"[Kylie] was already telling me to be on my best behavior because we were meeting Taylor," the Philadelphia Eagles star said.
As plenty of viral videos can attest to, Jason didn't exactly exhibit the most proper manners at the game, as he famously tore off his shirt before jumping into the stands, chugging a beer, and cheering for the Chiefs.
"I feel like taking your shirt off is a Buffalo Bills thing. I wanted to take everything off and be out there with the fans," Jason added.
While it may not have been Kylie's hope for the night, Travis confirmed that the antics did not dissuade Taylor at all.
Taylor Swift gushes over Jason Kelce after first meeting
"Well, Tay said she absolutely loved you," the 34-year-old tight end told Jason.
As for Kylie, Taylor was all smiles as she posed for photos with the 31-year-old, sending fans into a total frenzy over the newfound friendship.
Jason also scored points among Swifties for helping a young Bills fan meet Taylor by lifting her up so the Karma songstress could see her sign from the suite.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & AL BELLO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP