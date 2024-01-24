Travis Kelce dishes on Taylor Swift's first meeting with Jason at Chiefs-Bills game

Kansas City, Missouri - Travis Kelce has revealed the behind-the-scenes scoop of Taylor Swift 's first meeting with his brother, Jason, at Sunday's Chiefs-Bills showdown .

Jason Kelce (l) has dished on his first meeting with Taylor Swift as they cheered on Travis at Sunday's Chiefs-Bills game. © Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network & AL BELLO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday's episode of New Heights, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, the brothers opened up about what really went down during the viral suite shenanigans at Highmark Stadium.

Jason confirmed that the game was the first time he and his wife, Kylie, met the 34-year-old pop star.

"[Kylie] was already telling me to be on my best behavior because we were meeting Taylor," the Philadelphia Eagles star said.

As plenty of viral videos can attest to, Jason didn't exactly exhibit the most proper manners at the game, as he famously tore off his shirt before jumping into the stands, chugging a beer, and cheering for the Chiefs.

"I feel like taking your shirt off is a Buffalo Bills thing. I wanted to take everything off and be out there with the fans," Jason added.

While it may not have been Kylie's hope for the night, Travis confirmed that the antics did not dissuade Taylor at all.