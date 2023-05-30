Simone Biles takes on NFL's Christian Watson in hilarious sprinting race video
Door County, Wisconsin - Is racing NFL athletes a part of Olympic champion Simone Biles' training regimen?
With a historic 32 Olympic and world championship medals to her name, Simone Biles is undoubtedly the gymnastics GOAT.
When it comes to other sports however, the icon may have to put in some extra workouts.
In a new video the Olympian shared to her Instagram story on Sunday, Biles decided to take on NFL wide receiver Christian Watson in a fun-filled sprinting race.
Watson plays for the Green Bay Packers, which is the same team Biles' new husband Jonathan Owens signed to earlier this month.
Last season, Watson broke NFL records and dazzled the football field with the same lightning speed he stepped up to race Biles with.
The clip of Watson and Biles' duel has since been shared on a Green Bay fan account. Biles gets off to a great start and even looks to be ahead of Watson in the friendly race, as he trips in the slippery grass.
Yet in the end, Watson steps his foot on the gas and annihilates the Olympic champ, winning the race.
Fans react to Simone Biles and Christian Watson's race
Since Owens signed with the Green Pay Packers, Biles has been spending quality time with her husband and his new NFL family.
The two appeared to be spending the weekend with fellow Packers players and their partners in a trip to Door County, as per Biles' IG story.
Fans loved the behind-the-scenes snaps, and gushed over her humorous loss and friendly competition against Watson.
"Bro tripped and still destroyed her," one fan commented on the fan account's post.
"But she’s a gymnast not a track star lol," a fan defended.
"Why do I love this team," another fan raved.
"The bond all these boys have with each other is amazing to see. They’ll play with a lot of heart this year," another Green Bay fan chimed in.
With two Olympic Games appearances under her belt in 2016 and 2021, Simone Biles reportedly has her eyes set on making a third Olympic Games run next summer at the 2024 Paris Olympics – whether as spectator or participant.
