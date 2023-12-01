Tiger Woods admits he's sore "everywhere" after making comeback at Hero World Challenge

Nassau, Bahamas - Tiger Woods felt sore "everywhere" after making his comeback at the Hero World Challenge on Thursday, but the 15-time major winner could not hide the smile on his face after his first competitive round since April.

Tiger Woods of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Hero World Challenge at the Bahamas' Albany Golf Course on November 30, 2023. © Mike Ehrmann / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Woods was eight shots off the pace set by Brian Harman and Tony Finau in the Bahamas, dropping four shots in three holes between the 15th and 17th to finish three over par in a share of 18th place.



But for the 47-year-old, it felt good to blow off some cobwebs after undergoing ankle surgery in April.

"I’m sore, there’s no doubt about that," Woods said. "We’ve got some work to do tonight. Tomorrow get back in the gym and activate and get ready for it. Hopefully hit some better shots."

"And now I know mentally what I need to do better. I think that’s something that physically I knew I was going to be okay. Mentally, I was really rusty and made a lot of errors in the mind that normally I don’t make."

Asked where he felt sore, Woods added: "Everywhere…My leg, my back, my neck. Just from playing, hitting shots and trying to hold off shots. It’s just different at game speed, too. Game speed’s a lot different than at home speed."