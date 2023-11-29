"Rusty" Tiger Woods gears up for major Hero World comeback

Albany, Bahamas - Tiger Woods said on Tuesday his right ankle is without pain and he is not concerned about walking 72 holes this week in his return to competition for the first time since April ankle surgery.

Woods, a 15-time major winner, spoke ahead of Thursday's start of the Hero World Challenge, a 20-player event he hosts at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas.



"My game feels rusty. I haven't played in a while," Woods said. "I'm excited to compete and play and I'm just as curious as all of you to see what happens because I haven't done it in a while."

Woods, who turns 48 on December 30, is playing competitively for the first time since undergoing right ankle surgery in April on the same leg that suffered severe injuries in a 2021 car crash.

"I don't have any of the pain I had at Augusta or pre-that in my ankle," Woods said. "Other parts are taking the brunt of the load so I'm a little more sore in other areas.

"But the ankle is good so that surgery was a success."

The 82-time PGA Tour winner has not played in an event since withdrawing from the third round of the Masters last April due to plantar fasciitis.

"I've played a lot of holes," Woods said. "But I haven't used a pencil on a scorecard."

Asked if he can still win, Woods replied, "Absolutely."