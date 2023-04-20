Tiger Woods may be sidelined for "at least" six months per surgeon

New York, New York - Golfer Tiger Woods could be sidelined for "at least" six months after having ankle surgery , according to an orthopedic surgeon and former professional golfer.

Tiger Woods may be sidelined from golfing for six months after his latest surgery. © ROSS KINNAIRD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Woods made a record-equalling 23rd consecutive halfway cut in the Masters earlier this month, but the 15-time major winner was in last place when he withdrew after seven holes of round three at Augusta National.

The 47-year-old said that it was due to a recurrence of plantar fasciitis, but revealed on Wednesday he had undergone a subtalar fusion procedure to address issues caused by a previous fracture of his talus – a bone in the ankle joint.

He is set to miss next month’s US PGA Championship and could effectively be ruled out of his entire limited season, with the US Open in June and July’s Open Championship just 13 weeks away.

Dr. Bill Mallon, an orthopedic surgeon and former PGA Tour player, wrote on Twitter: "It usually takes 6 weeks to 3 months for the fusion to take effect, and Tiger will have limited weight-bearing during that time, which again will be at the surgeon’s discretion, and also depends on how the fusion is healing.

"Can he play golf again? Yes, but that’s at least 6 months to a year in the future. His tournaments for 2023 are likely over, and I would not be surprised to not see him play again until Augusta 2024.

"Can he play golf well again? Depends on your definition of well. He’ll never be the Tiger of 2000 or even 2015.

"The fact that this is his right foot/ankle is the saving grace, as you need motion in your left foot/ankle as you roll over it near impact."