Tiger Woods' Masters dream turns to nightmare after worst showing

Augusta, Georgia - Tiger Woods saw his dream of a record-tying sixth Masters victory collapse in Saturday's third round of this year's Masters Tournament, after the athlete's worst nine holes of his career in 99 rounds at Augusta National.

Tiger Woods on the eighth hole during the third round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday. © WARREN LITTLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

A day after setting a record by making the cut in his 24th consecutive Masters, the 48-year-old legend struggled and showed signs of his difficulty walking rounds since suffering severe leg injuries in a 2021 car crash.



Woods had declared himself in with a chance of taking a sixth green jacket to match the record of Jack Nicklaus after 36 holes.

"I'm here. I have a chance to win the golf tournament," Woods said Friday. "I'm only eight back."

Five-time Masters champion Woods had rounds of one-over 73 and par 72 to stand on one-over 145 for 36 holes and had just made a birdie at the fifth following a bogey at the par-3 fourth when disaster struck.

Woods finished Saturday's front nine bogey, double-bogey, double-bogey, bogey for a front-nine 42, his worst nine-hole score on either the inward or outward halves of the famed layout.

The 15-time major winner went over the green at the par-3 sixth then missed a five-foot par putt and made bogey.