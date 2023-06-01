Tom Brady addresses un-retirement rumors in new video

Indian Creek, Florida - Seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady says he isn't planning another un-retirement and NFL comeback even as he looks to become part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Tom Brady says he isn't planning another un-retirement and NFL comeback even as he looks to become part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. © Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a video released Thursday by Sports Illustrated, the 45-year-old passing legend denied speculation he might make a comeback with the Raiders, who could be without quarterback Jimmy Garroppolo for a while due to a left foot injury.



"I'm certain I'm not playing again," Brady said in a video posted on social media. "I've tried to make that clear and I hate to continue to profess that 'cause I've already told people that lots of times."

Brady only has himself to blame for the need for extra denials, after announcing in February 2022 he was retiring only to reverse himself 40 days later and announce he would play the 2022 season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He got the Bucs into the playoffs, but they lost in the first round to Dallas.

This past February, Brady announced he was retiring "for good" from the NFL.