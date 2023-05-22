Tom Brady en route to become partial owner of Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas, Nevada - Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady may return to the NFL world after all!

Brady recently made waves when news broke that he was reportedly considering buying a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.

Now, it seems a deal has been agreed to by both Brady and the Raiders and was submitted to the NFL for approval, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

While the purchase will not be finalized this week, it is a major step!

If the sale is approved by the NFL, Brady will then be allowed to purchase the Raiders’ primary owner Mark Davis' stake.

Davis and Brady are currently business partners, serving as co-owners of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces.

Brady's possible investment in the Raiders will not affect the athlete's 10-year broadcasting deal with Fox Sports.



Last October, Brady became an owner of a Major League Pickleball (MLP) expansion team alongside Belgian tennis champion Kim Clijsters.