Tom Brady gives NFL rookie quarterbacks key advice: "It's the only thing you can do"

Los Angeles, California - Will these rookie NFL quarterbacks outlast their competition like the legendary Tom Brady ?

Tom Brady (second from r.) sat down with some of the top quarterbacks of this year's NFL draft class to discuss entrepreneurship, brand building, and the power of hard work. © Screenshot / Twitter / michaelrubin

This week, the future of the NFL had the chance to get advice from one of the greatest gridiron legends that ever played the game, Tom Brady.

At the Los Angeles home of Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and along with rapper Travis Scott, Brady sat down with some of the top quarterbacks of this year's NFL Draft class: Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis.

Discussing entrepreneurship and brand building, Brady offered one key piece of advice: work harder!

"The only thing you can do is work harder, man," Brady told the young men. "Defeats can't make you work less hard. I think that's the point. When sh*t hits the fan, you gotta change the energy. You've gotta put MORE into it, never less into it."

Another golden nugget Brady dropped during his time with the young passers is that their draft position doesn't translate to a successful NFL career – a message perhaps particularly important for Levis, who was selected in the first round.

"Going in the second round, in the end, that’s not that big of a deal," Brady said. "Going first overall, in the end, it’s not a big deal… I was drafted, you know, No. 199. I just outlasted everybody."