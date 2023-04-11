Top athletes take a stand for transgender youth access to sports

Washington DC - Megan Rapinoe, Sue Bird, and dozens more professional, Olympic, and Paralympic athletes signed a letter on Monday urging US lawmakers to reject a bill that would bar transgender and intersex girls and women from sports participation.

US Women's National Soccer Team star Megan Rapinoe was among the 40 athletes who signed a letter against HR 734. © Steph Chambers / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"As professional, Olympic and Paralympic athletes, we have dedicated our lives to sports. Sports have given us our greatest friends, taught us incredible life lessons, and given us the confidence and drive to succeed in the world. Those of us who love sport know that its value goes far beyond the playing field, to developing a sense of self and identity, and reflecting what we value as a community," the letter opens.

"Every single child should have access to the lifesaving power of sports," it adds.

The letter, organized by the non-profit Athlete Ally, takes a stand against the anti-trans bill HR 734, introduced in Congress in February. The Republican-sponsored legislation, known as the "Protection of Girls and Women in Sports Act," seeks to make a sports ban for transgender and intersex girls and women necessary for Title IX compliance.

Last week, President Joe Biden proposed a new Title IX provision that would prevent blanket bans on trans athletes, but still allow them on a case-by-case basis. The announcement came amid a growing wave of Republican efforts to restrict transgender students from participating on school sports teams in accordance with their gender identity.

Now, 40 top athletes from a range of sports, including soccer, rugby, rowing, and more, are pushing lawmakers to do more to protect LGBTQIA+ youth access to sports.