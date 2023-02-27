Top NFL draft prospects Jalen Carter and Bryce Young make bombshell Combine decisions

Indianapolis, Indiana - Georgia product and top NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter is reportedly set to miss out on this year's combine training and will instead work out for scouts at the Bulldogs' Pro Day, but he's not the only one.

Jalen Carter (l) and Bryce Young are reportedly set to miss out on this year's NFL Combine training. © Collage: Kevin C. Cox / Chris Graythen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

While the news may shock some, it's not uncommon for players in Carter's position to be a limited participant in training ahead of the NFL Combine.



The two-time college football national champion is by far one of the best prospects and is projected to be a first-round pick for the NFL Draft in April with a near-perfect draft grade.

With that being said, the 6-foot-3, 300-pound defender doesn't have much to prove as he's already projected to be one of the best!

Contrary to popular belief, participating in combine workouts has the potential to hurt his draft stock, so why take the risk?

Last year, Carter recorded 32 tackles, three sacks, seven tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles en route to Georgia historically winning back-to-back national titles.

Similarly, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is also reportedly opting out of Combine workouts, and will instead work out for scouts at Alabama's Pro Day.

The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner compiled a season record of 3,328 yards, 32 touchdowns, and five interceptions in the Crimson Tide's 2022 season.

Carter and Young will solely participate in interviews and medical examinations during this week's Combine events.