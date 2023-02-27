Top NFL draft prospects Jalen Carter and Bryce Young make bombshell Combine decisions
Indianapolis, Indiana - Georgia product and top NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter is reportedly set to miss out on this year's combine training and will instead work out for scouts at the Bulldogs' Pro Day, but he's not the only one.
While the news may shock some, it's not uncommon for players in Carter's position to be a limited participant in training ahead of the NFL Combine.
The two-time college football national champion is by far one of the best prospects and is projected to be a first-round pick for the NFL Draft in April with a near-perfect draft grade.
With that being said, the 6-foot-3, 300-pound defender doesn't have much to prove as he's already projected to be one of the best!
Contrary to popular belief, participating in combine workouts has the potential to hurt his draft stock, so why take the risk?
Last year, Carter recorded 32 tackles, three sacks, seven tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles en route to Georgia historically winning back-to-back national titles.
Similarly, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is also reportedly opting out of Combine workouts, and will instead work out for scouts at Alabama's Pro Day.
The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner compiled a season record of 3,328 yards, 32 touchdowns, and five interceptions in the Crimson Tide's 2022 season.
Carter and Young will solely participate in interviews and medical examinations during this week's Combine events.
Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud ready to rock-n-roll Combine workouts
While Young will relax his arm until Pro Day, Ohio State's CJ Stroud will throw at the combine!
Last year, Stroud finished second in the nation in passing touchdowns (41), and posted 3,688 passing yards and six interceptions. The throwing sessions for quarterback combine prospects are scheduled for Saturday.
NFL Combine workouts are set to take place from Thursday–Sunday and will air on the NFL Network.
Cover photo: Collage: Kevin C. Cox / Chris Graythen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP