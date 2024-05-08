Travis Kelce lands first major acting gig in buzzy new horror series!

Los Angeles, California - Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has landed his first professional acting gig, as the athlete is set to join the cast of Ryan Murphy's latest TV project.

Travis Kelce will take on his first professional acting role in the upcoming FX series Grotesquerie. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

On Tuesday, actor Niecy Nash confirmed the 34-year-old's casting in the upcoming FX series Grotesquerie with an Instagram video featuring the man himself.

"Guys, guess who I am working with on Grotesquerie?" Nash teased before shifting the camera to Kelce, who quipped that he was in "new territory."

The 54-year-old has been a frequent muse for showrunner Ryan Murphy, having also starred in projects like Scream Queens and Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which earned her an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in 2022.

Kelce, meanwhile, has never acted before, but he's no stranger to the TV world.

In 2016, he led Catching Kelce, a reality dating series that saw women from all 50 states compete for his heart. He also hosted Saturday Night Live in March 2023 and most recently joined the game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? as the emcee.

Though the tight end was well-known in the sports world for his prowess on the field, his star power rose to new heights when he began dating singer Taylor Swift last summer.