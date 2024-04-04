Did Kim Kardashian pull off her villain role in AHS: Delicate Part Two?
Kim Kardashian is back and scarier then ever in the TV horror-anthology, American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two!
On Wednesday night, the 43-year-old reality star made her terrifying return in the second part of the 12th season alongside Emma Roberts as Anna Alcott.
When viewers last saw Kim's character, the high-powered publicist Siobhan Corbyn, dealing with the aftermath of one of her clients getting decapitated.
Part two picked up right where part one left off, and this time, The Kardashians star had way more screen time, further confirming that something sinister is afoot!
Did Kim slay her return? See what fans had to say about the AHS: Delicate Part Two premiere!
Is Kim Kardashian's American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two worth the watch?
Once again, it would appear that the beauty mogul has surprised viewers with her acting chops.
Users on X have been applauding Kim's performance since part two's debut, with some anticipating her time on the series.
One fan wrote, "I applaud Kim's acting in AHS:Delicate," while another viewer hailed, "Kim Kardashians is taking it."
Check out more fan reactions below!
Catch Kimmy Cakes in her villain era on American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two now streaming on FX and Hulu!
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/kimkardashian