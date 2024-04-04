Did Kim Kardashian pull off her villain role in AHS: Delicate Part Two?

Kim Kardashian has once again surprised fans with her acting chops in American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two. © Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian

On Wednesday night, the 43-year-old reality star made her terrifying return in the second part of the 12th season alongside Emma Roberts as Anna Alcott.



When viewers last saw Kim's character, the high-powered publicist Siobhan Corbyn, dealing with the aftermath of one of her clients getting decapitated.

Part two picked up right where part one left off, and this time, The Kardashians star had way more screen time, further confirming that something sinister is afoot!

Did Kim slay her return? See what fans had to say about the AHS: Delicate Part Two premiere!