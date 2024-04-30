Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted packing on PDA in new gala video

Las Vegas, Nevada - Fans have gotten another look at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's date night at Patrick Mahomes' recent charity gala!

Taylor Swift (r.) and Travis Kelce have left fans swooning with the latest footage from their PDA-filled date night in Las Vegas over the weekend. © Collage: Randy Shropshire & MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

New footage shared to social media on Tuesday shows the couple embracing at the event held in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The adorable clip sees Travis grab Taylor from behind before pressing a kiss to her shoulder as she laughs.

The duo were all smiles during the 15 and Mahomies Foundation Golf Classic gala, which featured several auctions to benefit the charity.

One of which was an unannounced prize of tickets to see Taylor on The Eras Tour, with Travis unveiling the surprise by telling the crowd he had just spoken with his "significant other" about the idea.

Per The Sun, the 34-year-olds are planning another outing with Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, in the near future.

The foursome is reportedly traveling to Miami for the 2024 Grand Prix, as the Kansas City Chiefs teammates are investors in the Alpine F1 team.