UConn's Paige Bueckers erupts basketball nation with epic return

Paige Bueckers made her epic return to the court on Friday at UConn's First Night, where basketball fans erupted at the star hooper's comeback. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / uconnwbb & paigebueckers

On Friday, Bueckers made her epic return to college basketball at UConn's First Night, where fans got a first glimpse of this year's Huskies team during the annual program celebration at Gampel Pavilion.

As each member of the UConn basketball team was introduced individually, the crowd's excitement reached its peak when Bueckers made her entrance.

In a video shared on UConn's official Instagram page, captioned, "PAIGE. BUECKERS," the 2021 Naismith Player of the Year emerged, waving her arms to a raucous and exuberant cheer from the packed arena, celebrating their beloved UConn star.

Bueckers' comeback this season is an inspiring story of triumph as she overcame an ACL injury, leaving even the most intense basketball fans in awe.

From the opening game to UConn's last, she remained sidelined due to the injury. But this year, a new chapter unfolds: Paige is back on the court, fully prepared to dedicate her all to her final season!