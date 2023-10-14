UConn's Paige Bueckers erupts basketball nation with epic return
Mansfield, Connecticut - Star college athlete Paige Bueckers is finally back on the court!
On Friday, Bueckers made her epic return to college basketball at UConn's First Night, where fans got a first glimpse of this year's Huskies team during the annual program celebration at Gampel Pavilion.
As each member of the UConn basketball team was introduced individually, the crowd's excitement reached its peak when Bueckers made her entrance.
In a video shared on UConn's official Instagram page, captioned, "PAIGE. BUECKERS," the 2021 Naismith Player of the Year emerged, waving her arms to a raucous and exuberant cheer from the packed arena, celebrating their beloved UConn star.
Bueckers' comeback this season is an inspiring story of triumph as she overcame an ACL injury, leaving even the most intense basketball fans in awe.
From the opening game to UConn's last, she remained sidelined due to the injury. But this year, a new chapter unfolds: Paige is back on the court, fully prepared to dedicate her all to her final season!
Paige Bueckers sparks fan frenzy with return to the hardwood
Basketball fans far and wide are excited to see Bueckers' return and didn't hesitate to express their excitement over the internet.
"Tell a friend to tell a friend… SHES BACKKKKKK," one fan wrote under the post.
"Brace yourself. Buckets are coming," another added.
"let the revenge tour begin!" another fan said.
"AHH PAIGEEEEE CAN SEASON PLEASE COME FASTER IM SO EXCITED TO SEE HER PLAY," one fan wrote.
Bueckers is set to make a fiery first appearance on the court in over a year on November 12 against North Carolina State.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / uconnwbb & paigebueckers