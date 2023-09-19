UConn's Paige Bueckers' sneak peek sets the internet on fire

Storrs, Connecticut - Paige Bueckers is back and ready to take on the upcoming NCAA basketball season!

Fans were thrilled as Paige Bueckers unveiled a behind-the-scenes TikTok video during UConn's media day photoshoot, sending the basketball world into a frenzy! © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram & TikTok / paigebueckers

It's not too often fans get to see college basketball phenom Paige Bueckers all glammed up.

Just returning from a major ACL injury suffered last summer, Paige Bueckers is set to make her comeback on the hardwood in November, and fans are stoked!

Fueling their excitement, the athlete shared a behind the scenes video on TikTok during her media day photoshoot and the basketball world is going nuts!

Lip syncing along to the hit R&B song Love by Keyshia Cole, Bueckers was undeniably glowing in the viral clip, sporting a small braid over a middle part and long blonde locks.

"OMG HAIR IS ON FLEAKKKK," one fan wrote.

"ur skin has been GLOWING," another added.

"I love seeing you back in your jersey Paige!!!!" another fan commented.

On Tuesday, she dropped another brand-new TikTok dancing with her UConn teammates in the bathroom.