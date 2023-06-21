USC's Caleb Williams flaunts the Heisman hype in viral post

Los Angeles, California - Will Caleb Williams become the second player in history to win two Heisman trophies?

As a favorite to take home the Heisman Trophy again this year, Caleb Williams reminded the college football world of his reigning Heisman status with a viral post. © Collage: Jayne Kamin-Oncea / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / Screenshot / Instagram / ayeeecaleb

After winning nearly every major college football award last season, USC quarterback Caleb Williams is returning with hopes to win them all!

As a heavy favorite to take home the prestigious Heisman Trophy again this year, Williams took to Instagram this week to flaunt some of his hardware, including his 2022 Heisman.

In the carousel post, captioned, "Getting hard to summarize" and formerly captioned "Year 3 [loading]," Williams shared a series of pictures that included several of him in his USC uniform with his coveted trophy.

The college football world buzzed over the Heisman passer's latest post, as it racked up thousand of likes and comments.

"The Heisman pics go crazy," one fan commented.

"HE13MAN x2," another fan added.

"Casually posting with the heisman trophy," fellow Georgia Bulldog Amarius Mims noted.

"Can’t describe what life is like when they ask ab it," NC State running back Jordan Houston joined in.