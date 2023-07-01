Victor Wembanyama reacts to Spurs fans and coach Popovich after first practice

San Antonio, Texas - Top NBA Draft pick Victor Wembanyama said Friday he felt good after his first practice with the San Antonio Spurs as the star player received a warm welcome that excited him for actual games.

Victor Wembanyama was greeted by San Antonio Spurs fans ahead of his first practice session with the team. © Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

The 19-year-old Frenchman, considered the greatest NBA prospect since four-time MVP LeBron James, joined his new teammates ahead of next week's start of Summer League contests.



"Felt really good," Wembanyama told reporters after the workout. "I had a warm welcome with the guys and I just can't wait."

The 7-foot-4 center will join the Spurs in Las Vegas, where they are set to face the Charlotte Hornets next Friday and the Portland Trail Blazers on July 9.

That would send Wembanyama against second overall pick Brandon Miller of Charlotte and third selection Scoot Henderson of Portland.

Wembanyama said he expects to play one or two games in Las Vegas.

He's coming off a run to the French league finals that ended earlier this month and a decision not to play for France in the Basketball World Cup later this year.

Wembanyama said he felt even better about his selection by the Spurs after getting some time with other players on the court.

"I was told beforehand there was a good dynamic with the team on and off the court and I started to feel it already," Wembanyama said.

"It just makes me even more certain that this is a good environment."