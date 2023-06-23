Victor Wembanyama headlines thrilling 2023 NBA Draft

New York, New York - Victor Wembanyama, widely considered the best NBA draft prospect since LeBron James in 2003, was as expected the top pick that opened Thursday's draft at Barclays Center in New York.

Victor Wembanyama was the top pick of the 2023 NBA Draft as the San Antonio Spurs snapped up the exciting prospect. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Wembanyama is expected to blossom into a superstar in San Antonio and follow in the footsteps of fellow number one overall picks Tim Duncan and David Robinson.



With the first pick a foregone conclusion, the intrigue heading into the draft was focused on NBA G-League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson and Alabama forward Brandon Miller.

The Charlotte Hornets ultimately opted to take Miller with the number two pick, pairing a scoring forward with point guard and 2022 All-Star LaMelo Ball.

Henderson, who has previously said he was best player in the class, was selected third by the Portland Trail Blazers. The addition of a highly regarded point guard prospect is sure to ramp up the widespread trade speculation surrounding Damian Lillard.

The Thompson twins, products of Overtime Elite, followed by being selected back-to-back, with Amen Thompson going number four to the Houston Rockets and Ausar Thompson picked fifth by the Detroit Pistons.

The pair becomes the second set of brothers to both become top-five draft picks in the common draft era, following Lonzo Ball (number two, 2017) and LaMelo Ball (number three, 2020).