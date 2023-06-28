When will Victor Wembanyama make his first NBA appearance with the San Antonio Spurs?

Las Vegas, Nevada – Prized NBA top draft pick Victor Wembanyama's first appearance in a San Antonio Spurs uniform could come in Las Vegas, after the team announced Wednesday he won't travel to Summer League games in Sacramento, California.

San Antonio Spurs draft pick Victor Wembanyama is likely to make his highly anticipated NBA debut in Las Vegas next month. © Collage: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In a brief statement outlining media availabilities for Summer League games, the Spurs said the French prodigy would join the team in Las Vegas, where they are scheduled to play the Charlotte Hornets on July 7 and the Portland Trail Blazers on July 9.

That raises the prospect of Wembanyama matching up against second overall draft pick Brandon Miller of the Hornets and Portland's third overall selection Scoot Henderson.

The Vegas trip comes after the Spurs play two Summer League games in Sacramento, against the Hornets on Monday and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

Wembanyama arrived in the NBA on Thursday as the most coveted number one draft pick since LeBron James in 2003.

After the draft, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said the team planned for the 19-year-old to play in Summer League games, but how much time he would spend on the floor was still to be determined.