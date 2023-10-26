Victor Wembanyama's big NBA debut spoiled as Mavs overpower Spurs

San Antonio, Texas - French prodigy Victor Wembanyama scored 15 points for the San Antonio Spurs in his much-anticipated NBA debut on Wednesday but Luka Dončić's triple-double spoiled his start as Dallas secured a 126-119 win.

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama (l.) scored 15 points, but it wasn't enough for his team against the Dallas Mavericks. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This year's top NBA Draft pick, in foul trouble throughout the second half, made 6-of-9 shots from the floor and 3-of-5 from 3-point range.

He also had five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a blocked shot over 23 minutes in his first NBA contest.



"It was a lot of emotion. It would have been perfect to win," said Wembanyama. "Tonight really marks the beginning. It's still a dream, I hope to keep that dream feeling."

Dončić topped that 33 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists for the Mavericks, who scored the last eight points for the victory.

"It all starts with our defense," Doncic said. "We played good defense for three quarters but especially at the end we locked in."

Wembanyama, the 19-year-old phenomenon considered the top NBA prospect since LeBron James, used his 7-foot-4 frame, surprising quickness, and outside shooting touch to display his arsenal of skills in the first game of his rookie campaign.

"I was happy. It's representative," he said of his performance. "This in itself is not exceptional. But I hope what I do next will make it special."