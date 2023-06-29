Australian teen becomes first female to land famed "720" skateboarding trick

Salt Lake City, Utah - An Australian 13-year-old made history by successfully landing a "720," becoming the first female skateboarder to complete the trick, and doing so in front of skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, who considers the move his signature.

At just 13 years old, Arisa Trew has become the first female skateboarder to successfully land a 720. © IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Arisa Trew ultimately emerged victorious in the women’s competition at Hawk’s Vert Alert in Salt Lake City over the weekend, reports NBC News.



"I can’t believe I landed my first 720!!! and to be the first girl in the world to land a 7 in competition," Trew later wrote on her Instagram.

A spokesperson for Tony Hawk later confirmed the historic nature of her successful 720.

Dressed in a pink helmet with her ponytail flying, Trew garnered thunderous applause from the crowd as she flawlessly executed the move.

Upon completing the trick, three male competitors enthusiastically rushed to embrace and congratulate her on her remarkable feat.