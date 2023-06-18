Bob Huggins resigns as head coach of West Virginia basketball after DUI arrest

Morgantown, West Virginia - The college basketball coaching carousel is back up and running after the latest shake-up due to Bob Huggins' shocking resignation.

Legendary NCAA basketball coach Bob Huggins has resigned as West Virginia men's basketball head coach following a recent DUI arrest. © ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

West Virginia's men's basketball coach Bob Huggins' recent run in with the law has ended his tenure as head coach!

Huggins, who has coached the Mountaineers men's basketball program since 2003, resigned on Saturday night in the wake of his arrest on Friday night for allegedly driving under the influence in Pittsburgh.

The 69-year-old longtime coach, who was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in September, officially announced his resignation in a statement:

"My recent actions do not represent the values of the University or the leadership expected in this role. While I have always tried to represent our University with honor, I have let all of you – and myself – down. I am solely responsible for my conduct and sincerely apologize to the University community – particularly to the student-athletes, coaches and staff in our program."

According to the police report, a breath test determined that Huggins’ blood alcohol level was 0.21% - more than twice the legal limit of 0.08% in Pennsylvania.

"I must do better, and I plan to spend the next few months focused on my health and my family so that I can be the person they deserve," Huggins said.