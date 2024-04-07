March Madness: Caitlin Clark and Iowa fall to South Carolina in championship showdown

Cleveland, Ohio - Caitlin Clark and Iowa's March Madness journey came to a bitter end as the undefeated South Carolina overpowered the Hawkeyes to win the NCAA basketball women's championship.

Caitlin Clark (l.) and Iowa fell to the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks in Sunday's March Madness final. © Collage: GREGORY SHAMUS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Gamecocks finished off their 37-0 season with a show-stopping performance on Sunday, taking down Iowa in an 87-75 victory.

22-year-old Clark, the NCAA's all-time leading scorer, has been the one to watch this season, drawing widespread attention to the women's side of March Madness.

Iowa's Elite Eight revenge battle against Angel Reese and LSU made history as ESPN's most-watched basketball game since 2018 and the most-watched women's college hoops game ever.

Clark has reached the end of her college career with the championship matchup, but she and South Carolina star Kamilla Cardoso are set to participate in the 2024 WNBA Draft on April 15, where the Hawkeye is expected to be the No. 1 pick.