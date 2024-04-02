Caitlin Clark's epic win sets US women's basketball TV ratings record

Albany, New York - A women's basketball record television audience of 12.3 million people watched sensation Caitlin Clark lead Iowa over rival Louisiana State University in the college playoffs, telecaster ESPN said Tuesday.

Iowa and LSU's Elite Eight March Madness battle broke TV records for women's college basketball with 12.3 million viewers. © ANDY LYONS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The previous record was 11.83 million viewers for the 1983 final between Southern California and Louisiana Tech on CBS, a major network rather than a cable telecaster.

Clark, the all-time leading scorer for men or women in the history of US college basketball, scored 41 points in Iowa's 94-87 victory over Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers in a Monday rematch of last year's March Madness championship game.

The 22-year-old Hawkeyes guard, set to be the top pick in the April 15 Women's NBA Draft, made nine 3-pointers in the contest, matching the record for a women's NCAA tournament game and passing Diana Taurasi for the all-time 3-pointers record in the event.

"When the stage is the brightest, when the spotlight is the brightest, she's at her very best," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said Tuesday of Clark.

"Her distant threes last night were spectacular. Some people wither in the moment. She just gets stronger in the moment. When it's her time, I mean, she's going to just shine."

ESPN's previous women's basketball record viewership was 9.9 million people for last year's Iowa-LSU final but jumped 24% this year to become the top US prime-time program Monday night.