Did March Madness refs help Arizona punch a Sweet Sixteen ticket?

Salt Lake City, Utah - The Arizona Wildcats are NCAA March Madness Sweet Sixteen-bound, but did they get there with a little help from the refs?

After a close game, Arizona took down Dayton with NCAA hoops fans buzzing, suggesting their March Madness win might've had something to do with the officiating. © Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a fierce battle on Saturday, Arizona basketball sailed past Dayton with a 78-68 victory, securing their spot in the next round of the West region bracket.

Yet hoops fans are buzzing about the win, suggesting it might have had something to do with the officiating.

After letting the players get physical for the first ten minutes of the second half, the refs were accused of making some questionable calls.

The calls have sparked fans to joke and speculate that the refs might have some money riding on Arizona.

"The refs have big money on Arizona…" one fan tweeted. "Tune in to CBS for live criminal acts against Dayton. Sad to see it happen to these kids…"

"So these refs have Arizona?" another fan chimed in.

Arizona will now go on to face the winner of Clemson vs. Baylor on Thursday, March 28.