Did March Madness refs help Arizona punch a Sweet Sixteen ticket?
Salt Lake City, Utah - The Arizona Wildcats are NCAA March Madness Sweet Sixteen-bound, but did they get there with a little help from the refs?
In a fierce battle on Saturday, Arizona basketball sailed past Dayton with a 78-68 victory, securing their spot in the next round of the West region bracket.
Yet hoops fans are buzzing about the win, suggesting it might have had something to do with the officiating.
After letting the players get physical for the first ten minutes of the second half, the refs were accused of making some questionable calls.
The calls have sparked fans to joke and speculate that the refs might have some money riding on Arizona.
"The refs have big money on Arizona…" one fan tweeted. "Tune in to CBS for live criminal acts against Dayton. Sad to see it happen to these kids…"
"So these refs have Arizona?" another fan chimed in.
Arizona will now go on to face the winner of Clemson vs. Baylor on Thursday, March 28.
Yale scores a surprising win in NCAA March Madness Tournament
In a thrilling March Madness men's first round matchup on Friday night, the Ivy League's Yale faced off against top-seeded Auburn in a game that came down to the final seconds.
Despite being the underdogs, Yale managed to pull off a shocking 78-76 victory over the SEC champions.
The Bulldogs' victory was secured with a single-point possession, as they held off Auburn's last attempt to score with just six seconds remaining.
The arena erupted with excitement as the final buzzer sounded, signaling Yale's unexpected advancement to the second round.
This Cinderella story is a testament to the leadership of head coach James Jones, who took over the Yale program in 1999. Under his guidance, the team has made significant strides, including their first March Madness Tournament appearance since the 1960s.
Jones has now led the Bulldogs to the tournament four times in the past eight seasons, culminating in their thrilling win over Auburn.
No. 13 Yale will take on No. 5 San Diego State in the second round of March Madness on Sunday at 9:45 PM ET.
Cover photo: Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP