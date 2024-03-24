Ohio State goes down in shock upset as Duke dances to March Madness Sweet 16

Columbus, Ohio - The No. 2 Buckeyes' hopes of outdoing last season's NCAA March Madness Elite Eight run were dashed in a heartbreaker against No. 7 Duke on Sunday!

Underdogs the Duke Blue Devils shattered the No. 2 Buckeyes' dreams of surpassing last season's NCAA Elite Eight with a dominant second round win on Sunday. © KIRK IRWIN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

As the Big Ten regular season champions, Ohio State were tipped to make a serious run in the Portland 2 region of this year's March Madness Tournament.

Yet their failure to hold off the Blue Devils in the Second Round and squandering a 16-point lead has left fans with busted brackets and jaws on the floor.

"NOOO!! i was looking forward to that Ohio State uconn rematch in the sweet 16," one fan wrote.

"Them Duke girls basketball team is LEGIT," another added. "Down by 16 at one point of the game to end up beating #2 seed Ohio State by 12. Sheesh. They was throwing down."

The Blue Devils' commanding 75-63 win over Ohio State will have them balling out against the winner of Sunday's UConn vs. Syracuse second round matchup.

It marks a disappointing end to Ohio State's season, where they fell short in making deep runs in both the Big Ten Tournament and the NCAA Tournament.