Former Texas basketball coach Chris Beard books a one-way ticket to Ole Miss

Oxford, Mississippi - It looks like former Texas basketball head coach Chris Beard didn't have to try all that hard to land a new gig.

Chris Beard (r) was named Ole Miss basketball's new head coach on Monday. © Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

On Monday, the college basketball world found out all the head coaching rumors were true as Ole Miss officially announced the hiring of Beard to lead the school's basketball program.

"We are excited to welcome Coach Beard and his daughters, Avery, Ella and Margo, to the Ole Miss family," Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter said in a statement.

Despite the negative image surrounding Beard following his termination from Texas in January after being arrested on felony domestic assault charges in December 2022, Carter added, "We thoroughly evaluated a number of outstanding candidates, and there is no doubt Coach Beard is one of the top coaches in the nation. After conducting due diligence and speaking to a number of individuals on and off the court, it was evident he is the right person to guide our team to greatness.

"Simply put, Coach Beard is a winner, and Ole Miss Basketball's best years are ahead of us under his leadership," Carter concluded. Meanwhile, Beard offered up his gratitude: "I am honored to be joining the Ole Miss family and excited to get started at this great university.

"I can't express how grateful I am to Chancellor Boyce, Keith Carter and the rest of the search committee for their belief in me to lead this program," Beard added.