Will Former Texas basketball coach Chris Beard lead the Ole Miss Rebels next?

Oxford, Mississippi - After a dramatic departure from Texas basketball over a domestic abuse scandal, it appears that former Longhorns head coach Chris Beard won't have to look far for his next coaching gig.

The Ole Miss Rebels are reportedly interested in hiring former Texas Longhorns head coach Chris Beard for their newly vacant head coaching position. © Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

While Texas basketball is still in its "what's next?" phase, Chris Beard could potentially be heading to the Longhorns' future conference foe: the SEC!

After firing their head coach Kermit Davis, the Ole Miss Rebels are reportedly "vetting Beard extensively."

In January, Texas fired Beard following his arrest and charge with third-degree felony assault from an incident with his fiancé.

Since then, Travis Country District Attorney Jose Garza has dropped the charges against Beard, ultimately thrusting Texas' former head coach back into the college coaching conversation for vacant jobs across the country.

Now, with the opening of Ole Miss basketball's head coach position, Beard appears to be one of two leading candidates for the job alongside Dusty May of Florida Atlantic.