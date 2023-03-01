Louisville basketball's stinky dog halftime show takes a dump on its final game

Louisville, Kentucky - Fans felt Louisville men's basketball halftime show pretty much summed up the Cardinals' 2022-23 season, and didn't hesitate to dump on the performance – just like one pup .

The Louisville Cardinals lost 71-54 to Virginia Tech on Tuesday, but a dog taking a dump on the court (inset) was the stinky icing on the cake. © Collage: ANDY LYONS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Twitter/@AlexLinton_

The Cardinals' record fell to 4-26 overall this season following their 71-54 loss to Virginia Tech in Tuesday night's senior tribute and final home game.

Perhaps perfectly summarizing the dismal season, Louisville put on just the right halftime show to commiserate with fans.

A frisbee-catching dog stole the spotlight during the halftime performance, and captivated the audience with cute tricks.

Slowly but surely, however, the show started to stink - literally.

Instead of showing off its Air Bud skills, the small pup froze in the middle of the performance, and took a big No. 2 on the Cardinals court!

Shocked by the dog's crappy performance, its trainer reacted and grabbed the four-legged-friend. But as the poop still remained on the court, the basketball world's reaction was priceless.

"Sums up the season," one of many users who tweeted the same joke wrote.

"I usually show no mercy but this is rock bottom for Louisville fans," a fan tweeted. "I finally feel bad for some of my friends. 4 wins and this on senior night. Brutal season."