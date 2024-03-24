March Madness fans call out refs after LSU vs. Middle Tennessee

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - The LSU Tigers have advanced to the NCAA March Madness Sweet 16! But not without a touch of scandal.

LSU basketball's win over Middle Tennessee was marred by questionable officiating March Madness by game referees, who fans believe helped the Tigers to a victory! © EAKIN HOWARD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Tigers' 83-56 victory over Middle Tennessee on Sunday mirrored the controversy of the men's Arizona vs. Dayton game earlier this weekend, with referees making crucial calls in favor of LSU.



Middle Tennessee initially held a strong lead over LSU going into the third quarter. Yet the game's dynamics shifted as referees made a series of foul calls that benefited LSU, allowing them to take over.

Fans were quick to criticize the officiating, voicing their displeasure online over how the game favored the defending champions.

"MTSU didn’t get a fair whistle in the second half and it changed the course of the game," one fan wrote on X.

"It was obvious they wanted lsu to win….it was sad!!!!" another responded.

"I never complain about refs but this LSU game is crazy!" another hoops fan wrote. "They getting away with a mugging against middle Tennessee:"

"Hate to see it but the refs are taking the game away from these young ladies for Middle Tennessee State," an upset fan tweeted. "Now they are playing totally different and less confident. Everything is a foul call and LSU are getting away with a lot of contact."