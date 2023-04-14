NCAA announces major change to official visit rules for prospective college athletes
Indianapolis, Indiana - When the NCAA's Division I Council met earlier this week to tackle a host of topics, they announced one wide-sweeping change that will affect high school recruits across all college sports.
Starting July 1, there will be a new set of recruiting rules for official and unofficial visits.
Now, prospects will no longer have a limit on the number of schools they choose to visit on official visits.
However, they will be limited to just one official visit per school. The NCAA will only allow prospects a second official visit if there is a coaching change that takes place after the first official visit has been taken.
"For young people considering where to go to college, visits to campus - both official and unofficial - are an integral part of the decision-making process," chair of the Division I Council Lynda Tealer said in a statement.
"This was an opportunity to modernize NCAA rules in a way that provides greater and more meaningful opportunities for prospects going through the recruitment process," she said.
NCAA allows unlimited unofficial visits for prospective students
Per the NCAA, official visits can only last up to two nights. Schools are allowed to cover costs for travel, transportation, and meals for up to two family members who accompany the recruit on a visit. "Reasonable entertainment" costs are also covered by the school.
For men's basketball, recruits will be allowed a second official visit as they normally have in the past as long as they don't occur in the same academic year.
With the new rule changes, will college sports recruiting become more competitive?
