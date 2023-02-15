New Mexico State basketball fires coach Greg Heiar amid hazing investigation
Las Cruces, Mexico - After the disastrous start to a season that was abruptly shut down, New Mexico State men's basketball wasted no time making changes to the program, starting at the top!
On Tuesday evening, the New Mexico State Aggies basketball program parted ways with former head coach Greg Heiar amid a hazing investigation into the program.
Over the weekend, university officials canceled the Aggies men's basketball season over the serious allegations involving team players. Then, the coaching staff was placed on administrative leave as a hazing investigation began.
"Earlier today, I made the decision to terminate men's basketball coach Greg Heiar," New Mexico State chancellor Dan Arvizu said in a statement. "This comes after learning of hazing allegations involving student-athletes on our men's basketball team."
He added: "As I’ve stated previously, hazing has no place on our campus, and those found responsible will be held accountable for their actions. I am committed to the safety and well-being of all members of our campus community, as well as to the integrity of our university."
Heiar's departure from the Aggies basketball team comes after just four months into his first season as head coach. He led the program to a 9-15 record before the season was shut down.
Following the cancellation of New Mexico State's season, the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) released a statement saying that the remaining 12 WAC teams will automatically qualify for the conference tournament.
New Mexico State continues to investigate sexual misconduct hazing allegations
While no further coaching changes have been made since, the university will continue to investigate the allegations thoroughly to ensure all responsible for the hazing are held accountable, according to Arvizu.
On Sunday, Campus police released a redacted report which alleges that three members of the Aggies basketball team falsely imprisoned, harassed, and made sexual contact with another player since the summer of 2022.
The report stated that three team members "held him [the victim] down with him facing down, removed his clothing exposing his buttocks and began to ‘slap his a**.’ He also went on to state that they also touched his scrotum."
According to the report, inappropriate physical and sexual touching by teammates has been an ongoing issue inside the team's locker room and while traveling.
Meanwhile, the New Mexico State basketball team continues to disband as three basketball players have entered the transfer portal since the allegations came to light. The latest player to exit, Guard Kyle Feit, announced his departure from the team on Sunday.
"Due to the unfortunate events that have occurred this season, I have decided it's best for me to enter the transfer portal. My family instilled values in me that hasn't wavered, and at this time, I'm looking to find a place that aligns with them," Feit wrote in a statement.
