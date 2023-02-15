New Mexico State basketball fires coach Greg Heiar amid hazing investigation

Las Cruces, Mexico - After the disastrous start to a season that was abruptly shut down, New Mexico State men's basketball wasted no time making changes to the program, starting at the top!

In his first season as head coach of New Mexico State's Aggies basketball team, Greg Heirar (bottom left) was fired amid an investigation into serious hazing allegations. © Screenshot / Twitter / CoachGreGHeiar

On Tuesday evening, the New Mexico State Aggies basketball program parted ways with former head coach Greg Heiar amid a hazing investigation into the program.

Over the weekend, university officials canceled the Aggies men's basketball season over the serious allegations involving team players. Then, the coaching staff was placed on administrative leave as a hazing investigation began.

"Earlier today, I made the decision to terminate men's basketball coach Greg Heiar," New Mexico State chancellor Dan Arvizu said in a statement. "This comes after learning of hazing allegations involving student-athletes on our men's basketball team."

He added: "As I’ve stated previously, hazing has no place on our campus, and those found responsible will be held accountable for their actions. I am committed to the safety and well-being of all members of our campus community, as well as to the integrity of our university."

Heiar's departure from the Aggies basketball team comes after just four months into his first season as head coach. He led the program to a 9-15 record before the season was shut down.

Following the cancellation of New Mexico State's season, the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) released a statement saying that the remaining 12 WAC teams will automatically qualify for the conference tournament.